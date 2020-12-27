Bella Thorne Squats Down In The Snow In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Bella rocked a revealing bodysuit and a fur-trimmed coat.

Bella Thorne brought the heat to her Instagram page on Saturday with the results of a photoshoot that took place on a snow-covered balcony.

The 23-year-old former Shake It Up star slayed in a look that was glamorous and sultry. Her flashy ensemble contrasted sharply with the rustic setting of the seven photos that she shared. She was in a mountainous area where the local plant life included towering evergreen trees. A two-story wood cabin could be seen in the background of her pics, and she appeared to be posing on the upper balcony of a similar dwelling.

While there was no snow visible on the ground, Bella was surrounded by the fluffy white stuff. Her small balcony had been transformed into a mini winter wonderland, complete with ice-covered branches and leaves. A few pinecones were scattered amongst the deep layer of snow that extended out to the deck’s railing. In her first photo, Bella squatted down while holding a little pile of snow in her cupped hands. She wore a long, luxurious ivory coat with a white fur collar and sleeve cuffs. The piece boasted a silver net overlay studded with glittering crystals. Her vibrant red hair was styled in soft, spiraling waves with a deep side part for a touch of Old Hollywood glam.

Bella’s second photo provided a look at the revealing lingerie that she wore underneath the open jacket. It was a semi-sheer bodysuit with a bra-style bust that featured black cups, underwire, and a V-bar detail. Thin straps connected to the V formed narrow cutouts over Bella’s perky chest. The stomach of the bodysuit was mostly sheer, but curved black panels on the side created an hourglass shape. The garment was finished with an attached tiny black panty with charcoal gray accents.

Bella posed with her right foot lifted up to show off the clear high heels that she wore. Her shoes had pointed toes and sparkly silver bows on the uppers. Her bling included a bejeweled Chanel choker, a string of pearls, and a gem-encrusted necklace with a knotted detail.

In her third photo, Bella was also shown flipping the camera off while bending over and sticking her tongue out. The next shot provided a better look at the butterfly motif of her coat’s overlay. This was followed by another snap of the former Nickelodeon star squatting down and two of her standing in manner that made her appear to exude confidence and sex appeal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella also rocked a racy outfit while posing for a series of Christmas-themed photos. That ensemble consisted of see-through bloomers, a red thong, an ivory bustier, and thigh-high stockings. She finished the look with a Santa hat.