Ariana James Stuns Fans In A Racy Swimsuit That Bares Her Killer Booty

Ariana James stunned many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 21, with her most recent post. The Colombian model and fitness personality took to the popular social media app to share a video that caught her enjoying a gorgeous city view while rocking a scanty swimsuit that bared her killer booty.

James was captured standing on a balcony overlooking a skyline and an ocean, with the sun rising just above her horizon. The person recording the scene started out inside of the room. The photographer moved closer to her, zooming in as her body came into focus.

James had on a one-piece bathing suit with a print of pink flowers against a lime green background. It featured a thong back that put her tight glutes fully on display. It included high-cut legs that sat high on her sides, showcasing her hips.

She wore her dark dar styled in long strands that cascaded over her back, reaching down to her derriere.

James added the song “Ily (I Love You Baby)” by artist Surf Mesa featuring Emilee, as indicated via the tag above the clip.

In the caption, James revealed that the photo was taken at sunrise and indicated that she used no filters, according to a Google translation, capturing nature’s beauty in all its glory.

The post proved to be a hit with her admirers. Within eight hours, it has attracted more than 70,400 likes and upwards of 720 comments. Her fans were quick to take to the comments section, using the space to express their admiration for James and to gush over her good looks and physique.

“What a blessing to wake up with that beautiful view! [red heart emoji] enjoy the last two weeks of the year,” one of her fans wrote.

“I don’t know which one shines brighter, the sun or you,” gushed another fan.

“Your beauty compete with that stunning sun,” replied a fourth user.

“No filter is needed with you and that sunrise!! Beautiful you!!! Nice start of the week,” a fourth follower chimed in.

James is no stranger to flaunting her gym-honed physique in her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr has noted, she shared a couple of selfies last week in which she was seen dressed in a two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. It was bright red, which contrasted with her dark hair and fair skin. The suit included a classic top with itty-bitty triangles that showed off quite a bit of underboob and sideboob. The bottoms featured thin side ties.