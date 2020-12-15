Jessie J Poses In Bed In Nothing But Panties, Then Cries

The British singer left almost nothing to the imagination in a hot thirst trap.

Jessie J treated fans to a serious thirst trap on Instagram this week as she posed topless in nothing but black panties before breaking down in tears. The British singer lay seductively on her bed as she joked about not getting the attention she wanted from the sexy shot, which was shared early on December 15.

Jessie showed plenty of skin and her jaw dropping curves as she stretched out on her front and snapped a photo in the mirror. She covered her bare chest with her left arm and rested her head on her other hand.

The “Who You Are” singer went almost totally naked and only rocked dark, skimpy underwear that was pulled up high to highlight her slim waist. She bent her left leg and stretched the other out as her foot dangled over the end of her bed.

She posed with the floor to ceiling drapes closed behind her and a wooden easel with a blank canvas up against the mirror.

The photo cut to a close up video of her face. She covered her mouth with a teddy bear jacket and began to well up as tears fell from her eyes.

In the caption, Jessie joked that she’d sent the hot shot to a man, only to have him focus more on the artist’s equipment in his reply. She tagged her location as “Delete.”

Plenty of her 9.4 million followers were floored by the snap and made it clear in the comments section.

“U r literally so hot,” one person wrote.

“Breaking the internet with this one…,” another commented with an explosion emoji.

“No but seriously that BODY!!,” a third comment read with a fire symbol.

“LMFAO YESSS A MASTERPIECE!!!!,” a fourth person wrote in all caps with a heart and a face with an OK gesture.

The upload proved popular. It amassed more than 121,000 likes and over 1,030 comments in less than six hours.

Jessie’s no stranger to showing off her flawless body and her undeniable talent on social media. Last month, she shared a video on Instagram while singing in a tiny bikini top and Daisy Dukes.

The heavily filtered video showed her belting out Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” apparently while drunk.

“The vodka went better with my little Tito’s. This is NOT an ad. I am not shooting my shot. I get drunk 3 times a year for 2 hours,” Jessie quipped in the caption, admitting that she jumped into the pool naked afterwards.