Louisa Johnson Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Leather Button-Up Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The British singer, who rose to fame as the winner of The X Factor, is no stranger to treating her followers with killer outfit posts.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved dark blue leather dress that had buttons going up the middle and a collar. Johnson left half the item of clothing unbuttoned, which displayed a hint of her decolletage. The attire fell below her knee area and featured a slit. She teamed the look with black thigh-high boots of the same color. Johnson accessorized herself with a necklace and rings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was captured sitting down inside a restaurant setting in front of a circular table. She rested her arms in front of her and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. Johnson pushed her luscious locks over both her shoulders for the pic.

In the next slide, she was snapped outdoors side-on while on a wooden bench next to a couple of lit-up Christmas trees. Johnson crossed her legs and arms and looked over her shoulder with a subtle smile.

In the third and final frame, the songstress flashed her pearly whites and looked fixated on something in front of her.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 834,000 followers.

“It’s just so bewildering how a person can be this pretty,” one user wrote.

“You look so beautiful as always my lovely,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Your smile is so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“So gorg and I love the outfit Louisa,” a fourth admirer commented.

In October, Johnson reminded her loyal social media audience of her Halloween costume from 2017. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer dressed up as music icon Britney Spears. The look Johnson decided to replicate was the ensemble she wore when performing with the snake at the MTV Video Music Awards in the early 2000s. She wowed in a low-cut green bra top that had jeweled detailing. Johnson teamed her attire with tiny sparkly jeweled shorts and attached green and blue material around the garment, which helped make the garment look like a skirt.