Brooke Burke, 49, Shows Off The Most Festive Plaid Yoga Set And A Santa Hat

Fitness guru and television personality Brooke Burke stunned her 439,000 Instagram followers after modeling a plaid yoga ensemble and Santa hat that highlighted the holiday spirit.

The athleisure set consisted of a classic sports bra and yoga pants combination. The bra featured a low scooped neckline that showed off the former Dancing with the Stars host’s collarbone and décolletage. Thick straps offered support while still revealing her toned arms and shoulders. The hem cropped just below the bust-line so Brooke could show off her toned abs.

Brooke coupled the sports bra with a pair of yoga pants. The leggings were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the midriff and accentuated her trim torso. The fabric was comprised of a skintight spandex-like material that flattered Brooke’s physique.

However, what was likely the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was its bright and festive print. The colors of the ensemble were a Christmas-inspired red and green, with stripes of each hue crossing over each other to create a plaid pattern. The combination of all the shades not only added a fun pop of color to the shot, but also flattered Brooke’s sun-kissed skin. Small white stars were dotted throughout the garment to add a little bit of extra cheer.

Brooke styled hair highlighted locks into beachy waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. For the finishing touch, she wore a red and white Santa hat to truly get into the spirit of the season.

The setting for the photo was a white photography studio, but silver balls rested along the floor to continue the holiday theme. Brooke posed by sitting on the floor and bending her knees to give a relaxed and casual air to the shot. She brought one hand up to her cheek as she smiled at the camera.

In the caption for the photo, Brooke urged her followers to keep up their fitness routines despite the business surrounding the holidays.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the upload over 8,600 likes and more than 130 comments.

“Oh my good God… what an absolutely gorgeous goddess…” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several mind-blown face emoji.

“Amazing! You look better every year! You NEVER AGE,” raved a second.

“If [Mrs. Claus] looked like that, Santa wouldn’t ever leave the North Pole!!!!!” cheekily joked a third.

“Your beautiful smile reflects your inner beauty, outwardly,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart symbol.

