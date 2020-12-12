Victoria Beckham, 46, Flaunts Booty In Latex Pants To Tease Husband David

Posh Spice showed off her '#sexpants' on Instagram

Victoria Beckham proved this week that the spark is still very much alive in her 21-year marriage to David Beckham. The former Spice Girls singer shared a sizzling snap to Instagram on December 11 as she rocked skintight latex pants while getting ready for a date night with the soccer superstar.

Victoria stood on a black ladder and put her booty on display in the curve-hugging bottoms, which she described as her “#sexpants.” The shiny bottoms hugged the 46-year-old mom of four’s pert derrière and highlighted her slim waist as she reached into a high cupboard in what appeared to be her kitchen.

Posh Spice was photographed from behind and paired the bottoms with a white shirt, which she tucked in. She had her brunette locks up in a bun and teetered on the ladder in sky-high patent black stiletto heels.

In the caption, the fashion mogul jokingly referred to herself as a domestic goddess and revealed that she was getting their kids a few treats so she could spend some time alone with her husband. The two are parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

Victoria tagged David’s account and teased him by admitting she was looking forward to seeing what he was wearing with a crying laughing emoji.

The British athlete responded in the comments section, confirming he took the photo.

“No photo credit @victoriabeckham,” he wrote with two pondering emoji.

Plenty of her 28.8 million followers also shared their thoughts.

“My first thought was for your safety up that ladder in those heels,” one fan jokingly commented with a crying laughing face.

“Love your sense of humour,” another wrote with a red heart.

A number of celebrities also commented, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, professional tennis player Maria Sharapova, and Brooklyn’s fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz.

The upload proved a big hit, bringing in 482,000-plus likes and almost 3,160 comments in 16 hours.

The sultry upload came after Victoria also gave fans a peek inside her home last month when she shared a snap of herself in her pantry.

She kept things much more casual in jeans with a sweater over a collared shirt as she sipped from a white mug with her initial on it while barefoot. Victoria’s perched on the counter next to a bread bin with several jars behind her as she joked about working from home.

“Step into my office #WFH,” she captioned it, alongside a teacup emoji.