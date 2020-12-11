Yanet Garcia Flashes Curves In Striped Bathing Suit

Yanet Garcia revealed her bombshell body in a stunning new Instagram snapshot on Friday morning. The TV personality looked to be enjoying a day in the sun as she flashed her curves.

In the sexy shot, Yanet looked smoking hot as she opted for a striped bathing suit. The garment featured a rainbow-like pattern with red, yellow, red, pink, and white stripes.

The swimwear featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a scooped neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high over her slender hips while giving fans a peek at her muscular thighs. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Yanet stood outdoors for the shot. She pushed her hip out slightly and left one arm hanging at her side. Her other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair while she gave smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, the sun streamed down to illuminate Yanet’s bronzed skin. A house with white window trim and some green foliage were also visible behind her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Yanet’s 13.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post and showed their approval by clicking the like button more than 173,000 times within the first eight hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 420 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Stunning,” another declared.

“You know she hot when @SnoopDogg likes her post,” a third social media user quipped.

“Wowzers. U are like so pretty. Love this photo with the sun behind u. Just too much gorgeous in one pic,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to putting her enviable curves on full display in her online uploads. She’s become known for rocky skimpy ensembles that highlight her epic curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a see-through black lace dress with a matching black lingerie set complete with thong panties underneath. That post was a big hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 869,000 likes and over 4,600 comments thus far.