Jessica Simpson Posts Rare Family Photo After Announcing Her Return To Entertainment Industry

The 'Open Book' author shared an emotional message with her fans.

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo on Instagram after making the bombshell announcement that she is returning to TV,

The Open Book author, 40, posted a black and white photo as she posed outdoors with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their kids Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute 7, and Birdie Mae, 1. Jessica was dressed casually in skinny jeans and boots as she posed with her adorable family.

In the caption, Jessica admitted that she has been crying ever since making the announcement that she will return to the entertainment business following a lengthy absence. The singer, who paused her music and TV career to focus on her family and fashion empire, thanked her fans for their support and for sharing their own personal stories with her.

She also wrote that her gratitude for her husband and kids is “immeasurable.”

Many of Jessica’s 5.6 million Instagram followers hit the comments section to react to her new photo and her big news.

“Yessssssss!!!!!!!! Returning and earning that seat at the table!!! Whoop whoop! Way to go!” one fan wrote.

“Excited for your new chapter! You’ve done remarkable things in your life by being so open about your addiction. You have so much support for your family, God, and your fans!” another added.

“LOVE You Jess!” a third fan chimed in. “Rock and rise on, you beautiful shooting star!”

“Such a beautiful family,” another wrote. “Congratulations on this new partnership! Can’t wait to see where this journey takes you.”

Other commenters told Jessica not to cry, because she is the one who brings sunshine to all of her fans.

And as with everything Jessica posts, some fans also weighed in on how young she looks nearly six months after celebrating her 40th birthday. Several followers commented that the blonde beauty is aging backwards.

Earlier this week, Jessica announced that she has partnered with Amazon Studios to develop two new series’ — one scripted and one unscripted — based on Open Book, her bestselling memoir that was released earlier this year. Music will also be included in the unscripted series. Jessica will also record audio for two essays she has written.

In her book, Jessica detailed her start in the music industry, her first marriage and television fame, as well as her decision to embark on a fashion career, motherhood, and her later struggles with addiction.

Jessica’s return to TV comes nearly a decade after her last scripted role and 18 years since her breakout MTV reality show, Newlyweds, with her ex-husband, Nick Lachey.