Eva LaRue, 53, Channels Her ‘Inner Sasha Fierce’ In Smoking Hot Lingerie-Inspired Dress While Holding A Gun

Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to several smoking hot photos of herself channeling her inner Sasha Fierce to portray Kim on season 3 of BET’s Family Business.

Eva posted three photos of herself. In the first one, she stood on a bricked walkway near buildings with a plant in the background. The actress looked straight into the camera’s lens with a fierce look on her face. Her highlighted brunette hair fell straight from a side part over one shoulder and down her back with a shorter layer slightly curled and framing her face. She had hoop earrings dangling from her ears and an intricate ring on her middle finger. Eva had one deep crimson manicured finger resting on the gun’s trigger.

The highlight of the photos was the smoking hot body slip dress Eva wore. It featured a lace-covered bra top with spaghetti straps and a wrapped underwire that pressed up between her ample cleavage. The neckline plunged to right above her navel, and her rounded breasts pushed out of the garment. The front was a shiny material that hugged her fit form, and the sides had matching sheer panels emphasizing her curvy hips and nipped-in waist. The actress’s skin appeared to glow, and her pose showcased her toned arms.

The second image was a closeup of Eva and her co-star Darrin Henson, who portrays Orlando on the popular TV show. She sported a large toothy smile, and he had a pleasant look on his face. Their faces touched in the shot.

For the final photo, Eva stood in character inside a room on the set. The image showcased her sexy legs and revealed a pair of black high-heeled sandals. Eva held the weapon and looked off to the side while others milled around in the background. She held one hand on her thigh, showing off a large ring and several silver bracelets.

Fans showed the post plenty of love, with more than 19,000 hitting the “like” button. At least 625 Instagram users also took the time to leave a supportive message for the actress, with several using the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Are you kidding me right now? Holy HOT,” enthused Eva’s former All My Children co-star Rebecca Budig.

“You are killing it, and it ain’t the gun… Bodyody and dressed to thrill and kill,” a second devotee exclaimed.

“There is something about a woman with a gun in her hand. Men will definitely listen,” predicted a third follower.

“Damn! What a bombshell. Can they just give us a female Latina Bond and give you the role? @007 think about it,” a fourth Instagram user wondered, including several flames.