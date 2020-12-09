Teddi Mellencamp Shares Adorable Throwback Of Her ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ Performance With Dad John

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was a special guest in her famous father's 1987 music video.

Teddi Mellencamp took her fans back to a very special Christmas.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an adorable throwback to her Instagram page that showed her musical debut in one of her rock star dad’s music videos.

In the post shared with her nearly 1 million followers, the 39-year-old wellness coach and trainer was seen at the tail end of a video for her father John Mellencamp’s Christmas song, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

In the vintage clip, the rocker had long hair and wore a vest as he performed the final lines of the song with backup singers before turning the stage over to a young Teddi, who completed the final verse with her tiny voice. The pint-sized future Bravo star, who was about 6 years old at the time, was dressed in a red skirt, boots and white tights. She held a tambourine as her proud papa looked on from across the stage and mouthed the words to the famous tune along with her.

In the caption, Teddi poked fun at her “off-key” voice that played on radios all across the land in the late 1980s. She also included a hashtag to pay tribute to “BabyTeddi.”

Fans reacted to the adorable clip with heart emoji and sweet comments.

“But look at your dad!!! He still looks so proud!!!” one fan wrote.

“The sweet look on your dad’s face!” another added.

“Awww your daddy loved it!” a third chimed in.

‘The love of a parent. Nothing compares!” another commenter added.

Others noted that they can see Teddi’s kids’ faces in her face as a child, with some commenters saying her daughter Slate is her twin.

Other followers said the whole exchange between the father and daughter was just too cute, with one fan describing it as “cuteness overload.”

Fans know that Teddi’s father, known as John “Cougar” Mellencamp back in the day, recorded “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” for the very first A Very Special Christmas charity album for the Special Olympics in 1987. The record featured songs by huge musical acts of the time, including Madonna, Bon Jovi, Run DMC, and the Pretenders.

According to the Mellencamp.com website, John’s video for his contribution to the compilation album was shot at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. The site noted that the clip featured “an adorable Teddi Jo Mellencamp doing her best to sing the song’s final chorus.”