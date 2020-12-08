Laura Sagra Flaunts Her ‘Morning Vibes’ In A Plunging White Top And Booty Shorts

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 977,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 7, showed the celebrity flaunting her enviable figure while wearing some skimpy attire.

In the caption, she declared “Morning vibes,” and her admirers quickly rushed in to voice their opinion on the latest update.

Laura wore a plunging white bra top that highlighted her ample cleavage. Thin straps in a halterneck style drew further attention to the model’s toned shoulders and muscular arms as she posed with the fingers of one hand resting in her long blond hair. Along with the caption, her tousled hair appeared to also indicate that the celebrity had just gotten out of bed.

She teamed the top with a form-hugging pair of gray booty shorts. Laura tugged at the waistband as she slightly bent one leg and showed off the tops of her thighs. Laura’s flat stomach and slender waist were also on display for the model who regularly shares clips showing her working out.

In addition, her toned stomach and pale complexion were highlighted in the alluring pose. She then completed the look by wearing a delicate chain and pendant around her neck as she tilted her head and smiled at her intended audience.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within 10 hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 46,000 likes and more than 450 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“So beautiful… keep up the hard work,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Brazil loves you,” a fan insisted.

“Love [your] sexy tummy,” another user declared.

“Good morning,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of multi-colored hearts for further emphasis.

There were also a variety of comments in different languages. Among these, the term “hermosa” cropped up regularly. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in Spanish.

In fact, many of her followers avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

Laura often teases her fans by sharing a variety of revealing images with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her killer curves while wearing a patterned bikini top and denim Daisy Dukes. As to be expected, her admirers dashed in to voice their opinion on how much they liked the outfit as well as Laura’s smoking hot figure.