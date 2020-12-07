Zara Larsson Stuns In Low-Cut Black Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker enjoys rocking different types of ensembles and opted for a revealing number for her most recent post.

Larsson stunned in a black low-cut top that featured a blazer-style neckline. The item of clothing had long sleeves and appeared to be tightly clipped together. The attire displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Larsson paired the outfit with a high-waisted skirt. The front had a thigh-high slit while the back was much longer and fell past her knees. She accessorized herself with small earrings and a necklace featuring a heart pendant. Larsson scraped back her blond hair and tied her locks up. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was snapped in front of a plain backdrop from the thighs-up. She was surrounded by plants and placed both her hands on her hips while pushing her right leg forward slightly. Larsson gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured sitting down in a different location in darker lighting. Larsson appeared to have her legs crossed while resting her hands on the seat. She looked over at the camera and showcased a hint of her profile.

For the caption, Larsson revealed the snapshot was taken in London by photographer Michael Aquan.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“OMGGGGGGGGGGGG I’M NOT WELL AFTER THESE PHOTOS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“So pretty that i literally cant take my eyes off you,” another person shared.

“U are a piece of heaven on earth @zaralarsson,” remarked a third fan.

“What can I say! Pretty, Beauty, cutie.. but it’s all you Zara,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Larsson graced the front of EUPHORIA. magazine with not one but two digital covers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out bodysuit that appeared to be half black and half sheer with black strappy heels for one of them.

For the other, Larsson rocked a pink floral-patterned bodysuit with a white harness over the top. The chart-topping star wore heels and a choker of the same color while keeping her hair down.