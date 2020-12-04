Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Minuscule Houndstooth-Print Miniskirt

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 882,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps in which she flaunted her buxom curves. The photos were captured in what appeared to be a dressing room area, with a mirrored vanity behind her. A portion of her back was visible in the mirror, and on the left-hand side of the glamorous piece of furniture there was a collection of makeup.

Chloe perched atop a mirrored stool with a black leather upholstered seat, and she rocked an outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Chloe has worn many pieces from the brand on her Instagram page previously, and she made sure to tag them in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She also named the exact pieces she was wearing, in case her audience was interested in picking any of them up.

She showed off a serious amount of cleavage in her black top, which had a scooped neckline that dipped low in the front. The garment had long sleeves, and the overall piece fit her like a second skin. The fabric stretched over her ample assets and hugged her slim waist, highlighting her hourglass shape.

Chloe had her shirt tucked into the waistband of her high-waisted miniskirt, which was crafted from a houndstooth-print fabric. The skirt had a high-waisted silhouette, and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display. Some of her tattoos were visible as they peeked out from underneath the skirt, and she paired the sexy ensemble with thigh-high boots that had an effortless, slouchy fit.

Chloe’s long brunette locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail that put her flawless features on full display, and she also added a few pieces of jewelry for some extra sparkle. She wore large statement earrings, a delicate necklace, and a few layered chain bracelets to complete the outfit.

She struck two additional poses in the following slides, and in the second even showed off a bit more of the back of her top, which featured a smoking-hot lace-up detail. Her lips were parted in that particular snap, and she gazed over her shoulder with a seductive expression.

Her audience loved the update, and the post received over 9,000 likes as well as 152 comments within just five hours.

“Unreal as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Outfit goals,” another follower chimed in, loving Chloe’s ensemble.

“Fabulous,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared a video clip in which she appeared to be wearing the same revealing top. She paired the shirt with houndstooth-print pants, and had her back to the camera as she shook her booty.