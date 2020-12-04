Corrie Yee Poses With Her Legs Wide Open & Barely Covers Her Figure With Flower Petals In Tulum

Corrie Yee ended the work week on a high note, sharing a series of sizzling snaps that highlighted her bombshell body. The December 4 Instagram post included one photo and one video that showed her in a seriously sexy outfit.

The first image in the set captured the model perched up on the edge of a pool. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Tulum, Mexico. There was a wall of greenery behind her, and Corrie was wedged between two plants. She spread her legs wide open for the camera, covering what was necessary with both of her hands. The model dangled her legs in the water, and her feet were fully submerged. She faced her chest toward the camera, averting her gaze to the side for the sultry shot.

In her caption, Corrie promoted the Petal Project, asking fans if they have ever heard of it. She also directed them to a link to check it out. The model was covered from head to toe in yellow flower petals that mimicked a swimsuit.

On her upper-half, she wore an off-the-shoulder top with a straight neckline, and her slender arms were on display. The top of the suit was worn high on her chest, teasing a generous view of underboob — something that her audience hardly seemed to mind. A row of flowers covered part of her midsection, trailing down to her modesty and highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The scanty look also allowed Corrie to flaunt her muscular legs.

Corrie styled her long, dark tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled effortlessly over one side of her shoulder. She added a dainty necklace to her collar, providing just the right amount of bling.

The second post in the series included a seconds-long clip of Corrie as she worked it for the camera. Her photographer stood in the water, snapping photos of Corrie in the same sexy ensemble.

It comes as no surprise that the update has been a hit with fans. Within a matter of minutes, the update has accrued more than 1,900 likes and dozens of comments. Some social media users complimented Corrie on her figure, while several others used emoji instead of words.

“You look amazing. Have fun in paradise babe,” one follower wrote, adding a series of clapping hand emoji to the end of their post.

“Wow man full on, ur incredible, just a freaking masterpiece of beauty,” a second fan chimed in.

“Do you drink soda? Because you look so-da-licious,” a third quipped.

“Pretty amazing,” another wrote with a few flame emoji.