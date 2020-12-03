Nata Lee Showcases Pert Booty In Minuscule Hot Pants While Squatting: ‘Morning Routines After French Toast’

Nata Lee and her blazing-hot videos are back, much to the delight of her 5.7 million Instagram followers. The blond bombshell took to social media on Thursday with a sizzling clip that put her firm buns on display. Thus far, the offering has already racked up more than 730,000 views.

The influencer let her fans in on her early morning routine. In her caption, she implied that exercise was part of her daily schedule. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai at the time of posting the update.

The model rocked a sleeveless yellow crop top. It clung to her defined upper body and showed off her midsection and tiny waist.

However, Nata’s voluptuous booty took center stage. She showed off her pert assets in light gray hot pants that barely covered her buns. The short shorts had a white elasticated waistband that stretched as she exercised.

Nata rocked a pair of white Adidas sneakers to complete her sporty outfit. She also wore her glasses and tied her tresses into a high messy bun. Wisps of her hair floated about her face as she worked out.

The disc jockey utilized an indoor space with a magnificent outdoor view. In this particular gym, the walls had floor-to-ceiling glass panes that invited views of the sea and palm trees to the workout space. Nata was surrounded by treadmills as she committed herself to her fitness routine.

In the clip, Nata balanced herself between two treadmills, putting one foot on each machine. She also steadied herself by holding onto the handrails. She then leaned forward before the video cut to Nata doing some deep squats.

Nata held a kettle ball in both hands while performing the move. She was facing away from the camera, and her fans had a generous view of her glutes as she dipped low and rose again. Maintaining perfect form, she kept her back straight and repeated the butt-shaping movement slowly.

The social media star’s fans raved about the video in the comments section. Some waxed lyrical about her booty while others admired her in general. The clip has garnered more than 168,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

“Love the glorious female form. You look fabulous Natalee,” one follower wrote.

Another motivated her to carry on.

“Excellent body. Keep up the good work.”

A third Instagrammer popped the question.

“Will you marry me goddess? Love you Natalee,” they raved.

Nata also showed off her derriere when she updated her feed on Wednesday. She wore a checkered bikini in the shot.