Allie Auton Shows Some Serious Skin In A Mint Green Skirt With A Daringly High Slit

Allie Auton looked dressed to impress in the most recent Instagram update shared on her feed. The December 3 post included three photos which showed her modeling the same sexy outfit.

The first image in the series was snapped in the evening, and Allie was posed on an outdoor terrace. A geotag indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She stood in front of a short brick wall, and there was a building with twinkling lights behind her. Allie faced the camera, placing both hands on the top of the wall as she gazed into the lens with a smile. She planted her right foot on the ground and playfully bent the other knee, standing like a flamingo.

In the second photo in the series, the model popped one hip to the side and put a hand behind her ear. The third image in the deck was snapped at a closer angle, giving fans a great view of Allie’s figure. She made a kissy face for the camera and held up peace signs for the sultry shot.

Allie flaunted her fit figure in a sexy set which did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a white bandeau top with a straight neckline, showcasing her ample bust. The strapless look allowed Allie to flaunt her toned shoulders and arms. The bottom of the garment fit snugly under her chest, drawing attention to her sculpted abs.

Allie teamed the top with a lightweight mint skirt which popped against her allover glow. It had a gathered waistband worn high on her hips, highlighting her slim midsection. One side of the skirt fell past her knee, while the opposite featured a daringly high slit which revealed her shapely thigh. She completed the look with a pair of strappy white heels.

Allie wore her long, blond locks with a center part, slicking them back in a low bun. She added a few bold accessories, including a pair of dripping gold earrings and a satin purse.

Fans have been loving the skin-baring display, and it’s already earned more than 8,700 likes and 100-plus comments. Some users applauded her figure while a few more raved over her trendy outfit.

“This outfit is everything. You are a dream,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Wow can you be anymore stunning????????” a second admirer complimented.

“I love this so much wow,” a third devotee chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth raved.