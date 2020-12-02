Selma Blair, 48, Spreads Legs In Fishnet Stockings For Pantsless Photos

The actress lay on her back with her legs apart in sultry Instagram snaps.

Selma Blair shared a series of pantsless photos with her Instagram followers this week as she got into several different risqué poses with her legs apart in fishnet stockings. The 48-year-old defied her age as she showed off her flexibility and gave the camera some sultry looks.

In the first snap posted on December 1, Selma stood on her tiptoes and gave a look at her pert booty in black underwear and a sparkly dark blue turtleneck sweater as she stretched her right leg up to place her foot on a metal balcony railing.

The Cruel Intentions and American Crime Story actress turned back to give a sultry glare as she supported herself using a black cane with a gold handle.

The second snap was a close-up of her upper body as she pretended to take a bite out of the stick, while she showed off her incredible flexibility again in the third. She rested her entire toned left leg on the railing as she looked out into the distance.

In the fourth, Selma spread her legs apart as she put her feet on the balcony and lay on her back with her arms out. She rested on the stone flooring in between several plant pots as the photo was taken from a high angle.

She posted a quote from Leonard Cohen in the caption and also described the photos for her 2.4 million followers.

Fans and a few famous faces were clearly floored by the snaps and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

“Power, grace, beauty. You exude it all Selma,” one fan commented.

“You continue to inspire and wow!!!” another wrote with three red hearts and fire symbols.

“Omfg your [booty] is [fire emoji],” commented Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Stunning,” wrote actress Ali Landry.

Other celebrities who commented included Paris Hilton, Amy Purdy, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Queer Eye star Tan France.

The upload has received over 88,200 likes and 1,000-plus comments, proving a hit with her followers.

This isn’t the first time the star has shared a series of sultry photos with a cane. Last month, she wowed on Instagram when she showed some skin posing in a black bodysuit while holding a similar accessory in a large windowsill.

In the caption, she explained her love for canes and revealed she has the “chicest” ones in her collection.

“I will stand tall and use with pride,” Selma wrote, sharing that the one she was holding with a birthday gift.