Lauren Drain Flaunts Ripped Quads In Skintight Pants Paired With A Tiny Bikini Top: ‘Strong Is Sexy To Me’

Lauren Drain’s most recent Instagram update is earning her rave reviews from fans. The model took her page on December 1 to share a sizzling snap that captured her in a sexy outfit that flaunted her gym-honed figure.

For the image, Lauren posed in the entryway of an arched door. A geotag indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she currently resides. The model tipped both of her toes on the ground and grabbed the top of the doorway with one hand as she rested her elbow on the opposite. She cocked her head to the side and gazed into the camera with a smile.

Lauren rocked a hot ensemble that hugged her curves in all the right ways. On her upper half, Drain wore a colorful bikini top that popped against her bronzed skin. It had a set of tiny, triangular cups that showed off her bare collar and ample bust. The garment had a set of thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular arms bare. The bottom fit tightly on her rib cage, highlighting her tiny frame.

Lauren teamed the look with a pair of curve-hugging pants. The bottoms had a thick, white waistband with long drawstrings, and they hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her defined abs in full view. The pants were semi-sheer and patterned, giving the look a sexy vibe. They were tight on her ripped quads and proceeded to flare out near her ankles in a retro style.

Lauren went barefoot for the photo op, and her toenails were painted a bright shade of pink. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the shot, the fitness coach shared that her quads were popping. While she used to think that her legs looked “manly,” she now embraces them, noting that “strong is sexy.”

Her loyal audience has been loving the update so far, and it’s already earned her more than 10,000 likes and 90-plus comments in an hour.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous. Nothing manly on you, just fit and gorgeous woman,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“My dear Lauren. You look amazing,” a second fan added.

“Amazing – perfect legs! Everything is in balance,” another raved, adding a few flames.

“You are a Lady Stud!!!! So strong so fit and so gorgeous,” one more complimented.