‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Reveals Husband Ryan Has Been Battling Mystery Illness For Months

'My love... is struggling,' the original 'Bachelorette' told her followers.

The Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter is receiving support from fans after revealing that her husband Ryan has been battling a mystery ailment for months.

For a new post shared on her Instagram page, the former ABC star featured a photo of Ryan smiling as he posed outside on a sunny day. In the caption, the mom-of-two revealed that things weren’t as sunny as they appeared. Trista told her social media followers that she is trying not to be “fake” by posting happy messages during what has been a difficult period for her family.

Trista, 48, revealed that both she and her 46-year-old husband are “struggling” as they try to find answers regarding a mystery illness that he has been dealing with for “months” that has left him unable to work, cook, or exercise. As she referred to Ryan as her “rock,” “best friend,” and “hero,” Trista added that the couple did get some good news with negative results of cancer scans, but that they are still trying to pinpoint a diagnosis.

The original Bachelorette star added that while she is “thankful” that things aren’t worse, it has been hard for her to deal with her husband’s unknown fate. She expressed gratitude for what she does have and also noted that the couple has lived a fairy tale life on TV but are not “immune” to bad news. She asked fans to offer up prayers for Ryan and for answers to come their way so that they can begin to know what they are fighting for.

In the comments, section, fans and fellow Bachelor Nation alumni reacted to Trista’s heartbreaking post.

“Praying for your family Trista, for answers and for healing,” wrote recent Bachelorette star Clare Crawley.

“Prayers for answers and complete healing, friends. Thank you for sharing so we can stand beside you. Love you guys,” added Tenley Molzahn.

“Yes! Will be praying mightily,” wrote Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock Siegfried.

“Sending love and light to you two and your beautiful family,” wrote actor Scott Wolf.

While some commenters shared stories of similar experiences and offered possible diagnoses, other followers offered prayers for healing and answers for the couple.

Trista and Ryan married in a lavish televised wedding after they met and fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. They will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary on December 6. They are parents to two children, Maxwell and Blakesley. Trista also penned the book Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of Grateful Heart.