WWE’s Peyton Royce Shows Off Long Legs & Perfect Abs In Tiny Blue Bikini

WWE’s Peyton Royce took to Instagram on Sunday, November 29, and stunned her 1.7 followers with a shot of muscular physique.

In the snap, the Monday Night Raw superstar rocked a bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimming attire showed off her toned abs and long sun-kissed legs, much to the delight of her fans.

The bikini was a blue and green color, though it also boasted some white dots across the pattern. Royce topped the outfit off with silver bracelets on each wrist, sparkling earrings, and a pair of glamorous heels that revealed her feet.

Royce stood in a dark blue room for the snap. While the backdrop complemented her attire, the wrestler’s presence was much brighter, coruscating in the center of the shot and ensuring that she captured all of the attention.

In the accompanying caption, the Australian wrestler quoted a famous saying that was coined by former president Theodore Roosevelt. Royce appeared to be following the politician’s advice, which encourages people to follow their own path and never compare themselves to others.

However, most of the superstar’s fans were clearly of the belief that she stands out strong in her own right. At the time of this writing, Royce’s upload has received over 43,000 likes. Many of her admirers — from fans to peers — also took to the comments section and expressed their gratitude for the picture.

Fellow WWE superstar Chelsea Green — who is also known for wowing her followers with bikini snaps — commented via her own Instagram account, revealing that Royce inspires her.

“Agreed,” wrote Green in regard to Royce’s choice in of quote. “But also going to use this photo as motivation!!”

“I read this just as I was comparing myself to you,” wrote a second Instagrammer. “I will try not to do and just have you as an inspiration as I want yo compete one day like you did.”

“Sexy photo, I would like to be your boyfriend,” gushed a third Instagram user.

Royce has stunned her social media followers a few times in recent weeks, especially when she’s been wearing very little. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she gave her admirers a “hump day” treat last week when she uploaded a snap of her in a one-piece bodysuit.

Royce’s former tag team partner Billie Kay has also wowed her admirers this weekend. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared a photo of her sporting a mini skirt that was taken before the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.