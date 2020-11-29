Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Curves In Bedazzled Cut-Out Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo dropped thousands of social media users’ jaws on Sunday, November 29, when she uploaded some sizzling snapshots of herself to her Instagram account.

The 29-year-old internet sensation was captured indoors for the two-slide series. Bella struck two sexy poses that emphasized her curvy body. In the first image, she showcased the left side of her figure as she sat down on a beige couch while leaning back into her left arm. She crossed her legs, pushed her chest out, and placed one hand on her thigh. She further cocked her hip, and pouted as she looked at the camera, emitting a sultry vibe

She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except, she had one hand up to her locks as she kept her eyes closed.

Bella’s long highlighted blond hair appeared to be blown out in voluminous waves — a deviation from her usual curly hairdo. Her square-cut nails looked perfectly manicured and finished with a French tip design.

The model’s figure stole the show in the images as she rocked a scanty dress from Balada, an online clothing company based in Brazil. The garment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a large cutout over her midriff that flaunted her chiseled core. The number’s bedazzled V-shaped body highlighted her busty assets and revealed a large amount of cleavage. The faux-leather skirt tightly hugged her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Further on display were the model’s thighs, as the dress was very short.

She completed the sizzling look with black open-toed heels and large hoop earrings.

Bella revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in her hometown of Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, she tagged two of Balada’s Instagram accounts.

More than 24,000 Instagram users have liked the eye-catching photo set since it went live just three hours ago. Furthermore, 318 fans conveyed their support in the comments section, where they complimented the model on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, inundating their comment with red-heart, fire, smiley emoji.

“Every inch of you is outstanding,” a second admirer asserted, adding a single star-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful and sexy lady,” a third follower added, filling their sentence with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Very nice pictures,” a fourth individual asserted.

The Latina has served many jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account this month. On November 20, she posted several gorgeous shots of herself in a very revealing red lingerie set from Loja Fio de Seda, an online-based intimates brand.