Lil Yase Dead, Bay Area Rapper Reportedly Dies At Age 25

Lil Yase has reportedly died, with some outlets claiming that the San Francisco Bay Area rapper has reportedly passed away at the age of 25.

The artist, whose real name was Mark Antonyyo Alexander, reportedly passed away in the morning hours on Saturday. While details of his passing were not yet available, many close to him have taken to social media to confirm his death and offer words of condolences to his family.

Media Outlets, Friends Confirm Lil Yase’s Death

???????? We’re hearing that San Francisco rapper @lilyase600 passed away this morning. We’re sick about the news and send prayers & positive energy to his family. What is your favorite Lil Yase song? pic.twitter.com/Wx0DbsL0pW — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) November 28, 2020

Word of Lil Yase’s death began to hit social media on Saturday afternoon, with many who knew the artist leaving messages. The music news site Thizzler also posted a message sharing reports that he had died, though it did not offer more details.

There were some reports indicating that he may have been killed. The rap news site HipHopWired passed along unconfirmed reports that he may have been murdered.

“Lil Yase, a rapper who made noise in the Bay Area, was allegedly killed over the weekend although we have yet to see confirmed accounts,” the outlet reported, adding that he was from the city’s Sunnydale neighborhood.

Other details of his passing remained hazy, and there was not yet an official statement from Lil Yase’s family or representation.

Fans, Fellow Artists Leave Condolences

Word of Lil Yase’s passing led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and those who worked with him in the local scene. A picture he had shared on Instagram wishing followers a Happy Thanksgiving turned into an online memorial of sorts, with many leaving messages expressing shock at how young he had died.

“Love you bro, you were the first rapper to show me love. Wish we could shoot one more video,” wrote fellow performer and producer Shawn Farrell.

Many remembered the impact he had around San Francisco, crediting him for his own music and for helping other local up-and-coming musicians. In a 2016 feature on rap artists from San Francisco, The Fader identified Lil Yase as a standout. The report noted that he got his start in the industry back in 2013 when he shot videos on a friend’s iPad. He later scored a hit in the area with “Get It In” and was proud to represent his neighborhood.

“The rest of the city hates Sunnydale, but they love our music,” he said, though the report noted that he had relocated to Los Angeles at the time to help his career.

Many bemoaned the difficult year it has been for the local scene. Fellow Bay Area rap artist Young Curt was killed in a car crash back in June. As Mercury News reported at the time, 27-year-old Curtis Denton was killed when his car rolled over while on a highway in Contra Costa County. Many noted that both Young Curt and Lil Yase were gone before reaching their 30s, mourning them and the hole their loss left.

Lil Yase had just completed a new project, releasing a video for the song “Big One” on YouTube on November 17. The video, which had more than 2,000 views in the 10 days since it was released, was filled with comments from fans mourning his loss.