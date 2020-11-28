Tahlia Skaines Shows Underboob In Racy Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Tahlia Skaines heated up Instagram today with her latest update. The fitness model shared a titillating post that saw her rocking an ultra-revealing dress that flashed her ample assets and killer figure.

In the brand new update, Tahlia rocked a skimpy black dress from a brand called I Am Gia. The garment had a halter-style design, and it highlighted her toned arms. The scanty piece had a large cut-out along her chest down to her midsection that left plenty of her underboob and tummy exposed. The part that covered her bust was cut so small it hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. The retailer’s logo was placed on the thin strap that connected the cups.

The bottom part was similar to that of a mini skirt. The length reached her upper thighs, which exposed an ample amount of skin. It had a ruched style, although it was not very visible due to its dark color and lighting.

In the saucy snap, Tahlia was photographed at a lounge area of a balcony. Dressed in her sexy attire, she sat on a wooden frame of a couch with her thighs closed. The babe placed her right hand on the flat surface and raised her other hand to her head. She ran some fingers through her hair as she looked to the side. She had a sultry expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

Her sun-kissed complexion appeared radiant in the shot. Tinted glass windows, some outdoor decors, and the glass railings comprised the majority of the background.

The blond bombshell left her hair loose and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. Notably, her long locks were windswept in the picture, with the strands falling on her shoulder and back. She kept her jewelry minimal and only wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings. Tahlia was also carrying a black bag, which was worn over her left shoulder.

Tahlia wrote a short caption. She also gave credit to her outfit sponsor by tagging the brand in the picture.

As of this writing, the new upload has been liked 5,800-plus times and received more than 100 comments. Many of her eager online admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her insanely toned physique. Some others couldn’t help but rave about her buxom curves. Several others were speechless, while some were struggling with words. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji to get their point across.

“Your eyes look really nice in this,” fellow Aussie influencer, Allie Auton, wrote.

“Complete and utterly obsessed with you,” gushed another admirer.

“Those puppies are doing their job in that dress, alright,” added a third fan.