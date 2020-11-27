Jade Grobler Flaunts Cheeky Butt In Ultramarine Blue Thong While Walking On The Beach

South African-born model Jade Grobler flaunted her cheeky butt in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell took to social media on Thanksgiving to share two photos that excited her fans.

Jade promoted her online travel magazine in her caption. She let her 1 million followers know that the outlet would be having a Black Friday sale. She encouraged them to have a look before ending her promo with a winking emoji.

The model looked smoking hot in her swimwear. She wore an ultramarine blue thong that clung to her curves. They sat high on her hips, almost reaching her waist, and seemed to be a snug fit. She showcased her peachy booty, trim hips, and lean thighs in the pics that she uploaded

Jade appeared to be relaxing and enjoying nature in the pics. She wore her waist-length blond hair in casual disarray, allowing her locks to tumble wildly down her back and shoulders. Her tresses emphasized her minuscule waist and enviable hourglass figure.

The 22-year-old took to the outdoors for the photo opp. She meandered on the damp sand as the waves rolled in and splashed against the rocks. The beach was also enclosed by a hilly terrain that provided some greenery in the second photo. The cloudless skies hinted at a sunny day, and on the horizon, a gray mountain loomed.

In the first image, Jade’s butt took center stage as it was facing the camera. She walked away from the lens with her head slightly bowed and her elbows bent. The photo showed the rocks exposed as the tide seemed to move away from the shoreline.

Jade showcased even more of her flawless physique in the second photograph. This time, the shot showed some of the shore from another angle. Again, Jade’s back was to the lens, but this time she lifted her head. Her shadow seemed so small on the damp sand in front of her.

The social media influencer’s fans flocked to view the images. Many of them showed her love by engaging with her on social media by pressing the “like” button. So far, it has already accumulated more than 22,000 likes and a slew of compliments from those who admire her work.

One fan took the opportunity to wax lyrical about Jade’s beauty.

“Hi. This is a very nice, and pretty, and beautiful, and gorgeous picture of you,” they gushed.

“So beautiful, my love,” another wrote and added many heart emoji.

A third Instagram user was blown away by the scenery.

“Gosh that’s a stunning view with the waves coming in like that. Not too bad yourself either, Jade,” they raved.

The bikini model recently stunned her fans when she flaunted some sideboob in a breathtaking snap.