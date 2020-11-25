Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Massive Update As Her 30th Birthday Approaches

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 14,700 followers with her latest share, a series of shots that showcased her hourglass shape. The post was in honor of the final day of her 20s, as the caption indicated, and Ashley reminisced on some of her accomplishments over the years.

In the first slide, she rocked a black lingerie-inspired top that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The garment featured semi-sheer lacy panels and hugged her curves, accentuating her voluptuous physique. She paired the top with high-waisted jeans and accessorized with a few bangles as well as a black leather belt. She posed in front of a pale pink wall for the simple yet sexy shot.

For the second image, Ashley celebrated being awarded Playboy‘s Miss Social for February 2011, also adding a few throwback snaps from her photoshoot with the magazine. The third slide likewise highlighted a few of the different magazine spreads she has been in. For the fourth, she mixed things up and shared pictures taken from her graduation days after earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

For the eighth image in the series of steamy shots, Ashley shared a picture of herself in her jaw-dropping wedding dress, which featured a neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage and delicate lacy sleeves that stretched across her upper arms in the off-the-shoulder style. The gown had a feminine overlay, and Ashley placed a tiara and veil atop her voluminous blond curls and held a bouquet of white flowers in her hands. She mentioned her marriage in the caption, celebrating some of her personal accomplishments as well as her professional ones.

She finished the update with a short video clip taken while she strutted her stuff down the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She rocked a revealing two-piece that placed her curves on full display, and had her long blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail. A radiant smile graced her flawless features as she walked down the runway.

Ashley’s followers loved the update, and the post received 190 comments as well as over 14,700 likes within 10 hours of going live.

“What a decade!! No doubt this next one will be one to remember as well,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t fret over 30! You’ve only just begun, baby! Enjoy every minute! Happy Birthday!” another follower chimed in.

“You are like a fine wine. You just keep getting better with age,” a third fan remarked.

“All amazing images,” another follower commented, loving the massive update.

