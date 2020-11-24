Ashley Resch Flaunts Bare Buns In New Eye-Popping Photo

Ashley Resch gave her almost 940,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, November 23, in her latest post. The Canadian stunner took to the photo-sharing app to post an eye-popping image that saw her in a barely there lingerie that bared her entire booty, sending temperatures soaring.

The photo showed Resch kneeling down in front of a full-length mirror in a bedroom. According to the geotag, she was in Los Angeles, California. She posed with her back toward the mirror as she held her phone next to her face to snap the selfie. She had her knees past hips-width distance, striking a sultry pose that highlighted her large, round booty.

She rocked a pair of lingerie bottoms made from a vintage pink fabric that was slightly sparkly. Resch used the camera’s flash to capture the shot, highlighting the shimmery effect of the garment. It boasted a G-string with just a minuscule triangle sitting on her low back, showing off her glutes.

On her torso, Resch wore medium gray wool sweater, which she wore off her shoulders, adding extra spiciness to her outfit.

Resch sported her blond tresses parted on the side and styled in soft curls that tumbled down her back. She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a gold ring and matching chain necklace.

In the caption, Resch included a teasing message, asking where the Monday stress was.

The picture has racked up more than 21,700 likes and over 270 comments within half a day. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her signature hourglass shape and to praise her sensuality and good looks.

“Was your dad a baker? Because you’ve got a nice set of buns,” one user wrote.

“Wooow what a wonderful perfection. Looking phenomenal, lovely. So gorgeous, super sexy amazing,” raved another admirer.

“You are a very beautiful girl of sublime beauty, with a beautiful face and beautiful body,” a third fan chimed in.

“I gotta say, you are my favorite and I don’t even know you but thanks kid, love your ink,” replied a fourth fan.

Resch is no stranger to sporting lingerie on her Instagram. Last week, she shared another selfie while wearing a skimpy two-piece, as The Inquisitr has written. She sat down by a mirror, once again using her phone to capture the scene. She had on a lacy set made from a royal blue fabric that contrasted with her tan skin and light hair. The bra featured an underwire structure with adjustable straps. The bottoms boasted thin sides, which she pulled up high.