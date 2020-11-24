Qimmah Russo Flexes Biceps And Shows Off Buns Of Steel In Purple Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 23, featured the celebrity rocking bright purple workout gear as she flaunted her enviable physique.

Qimmah wore a long-sleeved crop top that featured a small keyhole cutout in the back. The item of clothing hugged her form and showed off her incredible biceps as she flexed them in the first photo of the set.

She teamed this with a matching pair of booty shorts that helped accentuate her pert derriere and toned legs as she stood outside in the sunshine. Qimmah completed the look with a pair of white runners.

Her dark locks were straightened and slicked back into a ponytail. Golden blond highlights tipped her hair as it hung down over one shoulder in the second snap. As Qimmah posed with her hands behind her head, her flat stomach was also on display as she stretched her body and tilted her face toward the sun.

In the caption, she reminded her supporters that it always “takes effort” in order to achieve greatness. Her fans were quick to agree with the sentiment, as well as comment on the fitness guru’s toned body. Within less than an hour, the set had already garnered more than 4,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Stunning,” one follower declared.

“It [doesn’t] take much effort to look great when you worked hard to manifest it!,” a fan wrote, agreeing with Qimmah’s motivational caption.

“Purple bandit” another user joked, obviously referencing the celebrity’s clothing.

“Beautiful. I see the growth of [all your] hard work. I’m loving [it]!” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji after their comment.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, as is often the case with Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm was also used often as her admirers endeavored to show their support.

While she’s most famously known for her inspirational posts and workout shots, Qimmah has been shaking things up of late and posting some fashion shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she kneeled on all fours while wearing a stunning black-and-gold evening dress with a huge split up one side and showing off her muscular physique.