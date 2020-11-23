Pamela Anderson, 53, Flaunts Bare Booty Wearing A Slinky Silk Ensemble In Bed

Pamela Anderson left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The former Baywatch actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a revealing look that exposed plenty of skin.

In the sexy snap, Pamela, 53, solidified her position as a blond bombshell when she exposed her bare booty while lounging in her bed. The actress opted for a silky purple number that featured short sleeves, which showed off her toned arms.

The slinky garment also clung to her petite waist and rested high over her voluptuous hips. The material as strategically placed over her round booty and also gave fans a look at her muscular thighs.

Pam laid on her stomach on top of the bed, which was made up with a gray blanket. She had both of her arms stretched out in front of her and her back arched. She pushed her hip and booty out to grab the attention of the camera. She lifted her head up off of the blanket and stared ahead with a blank expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a wooden nightstand and a light-colored wall could be seen. Multiple decorative pillows were also spotted stacked together near the actress’ scantily clad body. Sunlight beamed in over Pamela, and illuminated her glowing, bronzed skin. The shadow from the nearby window could also be seen on the blanket.

She wore her long, blond hair in a messy style. The locks fell loosely all around her, spilling over her shoulders and back, and even falling over her forehead and face.

In the caption of the post, Pamela revealed that she would be going live on social media to interact with her fans. She also promised to have a very special guest join her — her mother.

Although, Pam’s over 1.1 million followers were not able to leave any remarks about the pic due to the comments being disabled, they showed their support by clicking the like button. The photo garnered more than 6,600 likes within the first 48 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

Pam is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy dresses, teeny tops, scanty lingerie, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Playboy Playmate recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in an unzipped black bodysuit while standing on the beach. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s racked up more than 51,000 likes to date.