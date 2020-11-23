Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Stuns In Rare Sunday Selfie As She Gets Ready For ‘Bath Time’

The actress looked stunning in a new Instagram share.

Michelle Pfeiffer thrilled fans with a rare Sunday selfie on Instagram.

The 62-year-old movie star shared a weekend-ending snap with her 1.8 million social media followers as she prepared to draw a Sunday night bath.

In the photo, Michelle wore a casual gray tee and had her blonde hair down in waves as she held her arm out to snap the pic while staring straight at the camera. A large free-standing bathtub and a window showcasing the nighttime sky could be seen in the background as the Dangerous Liaisons star noted she was getting ready for “bath time.”

The post received over 123,000 likes within hours. In addition, fans and celebrity friends, including actress Valerie Bertinelli, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and singer Demi Lovato hit the comments section to react to Michelle’s pre-bath look.

“What is happening?!? You are on [fire],” wrote Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw

“She’s been on [fire] since 1985,” chimed in another fan. “Truth be told it’s since before 1980, and still gorgeous today.”

“Aaaaaaand she’s still forever a stunner!!!” another fan wrote.

Others zeroed in on Michelle’s glorious tub that was awaiting her in the background.

“That tub. I spy. Heaven. Enjoy,” write pal Selma Blair.

“That looks like the bathtub from What Lies Beneath,” another fan added, in reference to Michelle’s 2000 supernatural film.

In fact, several commenters said the pic gave them What Lies Beneath vibes as Michelle posed with a “mysterious” look on her face.

“Is this Michelle or a Claire Spencer post from What Lies Beneath?” one commenter joked. “If it’s the latter, I must warn you about your husband before you get in that bath… ”

While her fans think she looks sizzling in any scenario, three days before the bathroom post Michelle shared a throwback glam pic from the 2020 Golden Globes, in an Instagram share seen here. The star joked that it was coming up on the one year anniversary of the ceremony when she still actually cared what she looked like.

Michelle first joined Instagram early last year after admitting she was reluctant to do so.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out,” she said at the time. “I’ve been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media.”

She added that he took the plunge out of curiosity, but still feared she would do something wrong.

Since that time Michelle has treated her followers to sassy selfies, sizzling throwbacks, and even photos of some of her artwork.