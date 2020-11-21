Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Slays In A Formfitting Pink T-Shirt & White Jeans While Teasing She Was ‘Never Happier’

Brunette bombshell Elizabeth Hurley shared a dazzling pair of photos via her Instagram page on Saturday. The simple shots showcased the model’s classic beauty and her 1.8 million followers flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for the snaps.

The pair of pictures showed Hurley lounging across a bed that was covered in white linens. The wall in the background was covered in wallpaper with muted ivory and taupe stripes, and a couple of pieces of art hung on the wall.

Hurley had the comforter of the bed crumpled next to her as she laid sideways across the sheet. She propped herself up on her elbows and directed her gaze toward the camera in the first photo.

The 55-year-old model’s tresses were styled with an off-center part. Some long bangs were swept across her forehead and loose waves tumbled down her back and over her chest. Her blue eyes piercingly gazed at the photographer.

She held one hand up to her hair and the other was hidden under the bedding. Hurley wore a baby pink T-shirt with short sleeves and the thin material clung to her torso. The bottom hem rested just above the waistband of her white pants, providing just a glimmer of bare skin. The pants hugged her derriere and a brown belt was woven through the belt loops.

While Hurley looked serene in the first snapshot, she displayed a broad smile in the second photo. In this one, her arms stretched out in front of her and she gazed slightly to the side and past the camera as she grinned.

In both cases, Hurley’s white pants hugged her pert booty. Her back was arched slightly and her slim frame looked stunning even in this simple set of garments.

Hurley teased in her caption that she was never happier than when she had an opportunity to relax on a hotel bed. In less than an hour, more than 20,000 likes and 400 comments poured in from her ardent admirers.

“more beautiful now than ever,” one fan wrote.

“She is an ageless beauty,” a second raved.

“You are insanely gorgeous,” a third user praised.

“wow gorgeous so elegant,” someone else noted.

The model’s fans know that she frequently teases her followers with snapshots showing her wearing revealing swimwear. She often showcases her own designs, and people almost always go crazy over anything featuring a two-piece bathing suit.

One recent post included a video showing Hurley splashing around in the water while wearing a turquoise swimsuit. That was an especially popular upload from the stunning brunette, as it received more than 115,000 likes.