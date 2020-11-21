Kelly Ripa Fans Beg Her To Cut Her Hair Short After She Shares Date Night Throwback With Mark Consuelos

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star's latest post had fans nostalgic for her shorter hair.

Kelly Ripa posted a sweet date night throwback to Instagram, but many of her followers were more interested in her hair than anything else.

In a photo shared with her 2.8 million followers, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posed alongside her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, at a dining table. Kelly wore a sparkly strapless silver dress and a long strand of pearls as she leaned her head against her suit-wearing spouse and smiled dreamily. The talk show star’s blonde hair was cut into a short bob in the snap, which was taken six years ago.

After Kelly shared the nostalgic pic from a Friday night that took place in a pre-COVID world, her husband, who has been away from home while shooting Riverdale in Vancouver, posted a comment.

“Hey!!!!!!! I love this!!!!” Mark wrote, before adding several heart emoji.

But other followers loved something else: Kelly’s bouncy bob that has long been replaced with layered locks that descend past her shoulders. In response to her throwback post, commenters told the TV star she should go back to her shorter hair length. Some said it was a much better and more youthful look for the 50-year-old mom of three.

“Miss the Bob. Cut it back,” one commenter wrote.

“Love that hair cut on you!! Takes years off,” another added.

“I miss your hair short make you look so much younger,” a third chimed in.

“Your hair looks so cute shorter!” another added.

Other fans said Kelly always looks “cute,” especially alongside her handsome husband of 24 years.

Fans have seen Kelly’s ever-changing hair colors and styles thanks to her starring stints on Live, All My Children, and Hope & Faith. But many of her admirers favor the same cut.

In recent comments to a TBT Instagram post from Kelly’s Hope & Faith days, seen here, viewers also urged her to go back to shorter hair.

“Get your long bob back,” one fan wrote. “It’s the very best haircut for your face. You look beautiful with that cut.”

Kelly has shared plenty of hairy moments with her fans in recent months as well. During the first coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, she complained that she desperately needed a dye job. She later made the most of her gray roots by debuting a slicked back hairdo.

In April, she told viewers of her talk show that with her hairdresser out of the picture during quarantine, she even chopped her own locks.

“I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Kelly said, per People.“I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors.”