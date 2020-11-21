Abby Dowse Exposes Major Cleavage In A Skimpy Teardrop Bikini

Abby Dowse was back in a bikini on Instagram on Saturday, November 21, to the delight of her numerous fans. The Australian bombshell rocked an impossibly tiny halterneck top that struggled to contain her voluptuous assets, treating followers to an eyeful of her busty cleavage while working on her tan poolside.

The steamy upload appeared to be a selfie, as one of Abby’s arms extended out of the frame. The pic was closely cropped to the model’s shapely chest, putting her buxom curves front and center. The stunner appeared to be out on a balcony, which was set up as a swimming pool. The photo showed a glimpse of the crystal-clear water and cubic-tiled walls, which extended upward to ensure privacy for her sunbathing activities. Fans could also see a glass railing that seemed to lead inside the building. A patch of bright, blue sky was visible in the upper side of the frame, along with a towering tree top.

Abby’s revealing swimwear featured minuscule, teardrop cups that only covered the bare minimum. The ruched number was crafted out of a plush, velvet fabric in a lilac color that beautifully complemented her darker, bronzed skin. A black trim further called attention to her flawless tan, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her ample bust.

The sexy design left little to the imagination, causing her curves to spill out on nearly all sides. Thin straps framed her ample décolletage, tying behind her neck. Another string bridged the wide gap between the meager cups, visually underlining her chest. Abby further emphasized her bosom with a dainty layered necklace, which sported a cross pendant that dangled over her abundant cleavage.

The bikini was decorated with numerous glittering studs that sparkled in the sunlight. A black lightning bolt symbol adorned one of the cups, matching the top’s spaghetti straps. Abby added some extra bling with a set of large hoop earrings, pulling up her long tresses into a messy bun to allow the jewelry to be seen. She topped off the hot look with a pair of massive dark sunglasses, which sported shiny metal frames and semi-transparent lenses.

The 31-year-old posed with her arm across her midriff, tilting her head to the side and slightly parting her full lips in a sultry expression. The sun’s rays illuminated her décolletage, accentuating her glowing tan.

The sizzling blonde made her caption all about the stylish eyewear, which was from online retailer Sobe Shades. Abby has collaborated with the brand in the past, showcasing its chic designs on her page on several occasions. The stunner added an emoji of a smiling face wearing sunglasses, telling fans she was living for the sunny days.

“That’s because you are as hot as the sun Abby,” one follower said regarding her words, leaving a trail of flattering emoji for the Aussie beauty.

Abby’s online admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post, which racked up more than 18,600 likes in the first four hours. Her supporters also left 350 messages on the photo wherein they complemented her seductive appearance and fierce physique.

“Future so bright gotta wear shades that big,” wrote one person. “Just unreal how insanely fine you are, always killin it,” they added.

“You’re smoking hot,” commented another Instagrammer.

“Gorgeous woman with an amazing body and the cutest cat Lily,” gushed a third devotee.