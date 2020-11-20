‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flaunts Pert Derriere While Doing Laundry In Skimpy Gray Underwear

Kindly Myers is living up to her “Professional Smokeshow” title in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The image was posted on November 20, and saw Kindly modeling a sexy two-piece set.

The photo captured the model making an everyday household chore look incredibly hot. In the update, a geotag indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where she posed in a laundry room. She knelt in front of a washing machine, and the door was open as if she was putting in another load of laundry. Kindly turned her figure in profile, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile. She popped her booty out to accentuate her curves, resting both hands on her knees in the sexy pose.

Kindly rocked a sexy yet casual look that allowed her to flaunt her bombshell body. She sported a white tank top on her upper-half that hugged her figure in all the right ways. Kindly also rocked a bra with a logo strap underneath, and a tease of it was visible on her shoulder. The tank fit snugly over her arms, leaving her muscular biceps in view for fans to admire. The piece’s bottom hemline stretched over her ribs and side, leaving her bronze midsection in full view.

Kindly teamed the look with a pair of skimpy gray panties that were equally as hot. They had a thick, white waistband with a blue and red stripe that added a little bit of color to the basic look. It was tight on her waist, and the high rise design showed off her sculpted thighs. The garment also featured a cheeky cut that showed off a tease of the model’s pert derriere — something that her fans did not seem to mind. She completed her outfit with a pair of gray ankle socks.

In the caption of the upload, Kindly wished her audience a “happy Friday” and tagged her photographer. Within minutes of going live, the update has attracted thousands of likes and more than 100 comments. Some social media users complimented Kindly’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Thanks!! And the same to you honey! Let me help you with that,” one fan gushed, adding a set of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Keep shining beautiful, you are an incredible star,” a third follower commented.

“Beautiful lady thanks for your awesome pictures honey I love you too beautiful lady,” one more added.