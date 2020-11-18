Tahlia Skaines Slays In A Sexy Sports Bra & Leggings

Tahlia Skaines showcased her enviable assets and fit physique in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 562,000 followers today. The Australian influencer wore a skintight, two-piece fitness set that included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings for the sexy update.

The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her perky chest, offering a nice view of her décolletage. The garment fit tightly on her breasts, making her cleavage pop. The length showcased her flat tummy. Several fans even gushed over her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The bottoms had a body-hugging fit. The waistband clung to her slim midsection, obscuring her navel from view. The leggings emphasized her curves, and the light color complimented her bronzed complexion.

Tahlia was photographed right outside a place that looked like a small cafe. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in the Gold Coast. In the snapshot, the babe sat on a wooden bench with her thighs spread while holding her açai bowl. She positioned her left leg close to her body as he looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side. The hottie gave a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

Tahlia kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of gold earrings, studs, and several rings. For the occasion, she painted her long nails with white polish. As for her hair, she tied her blond locks into a bun. Some short strands fell over her shoulder.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about what she ate after a walk at the beach. She also revealed that her activewear came from a brand called Elite Eleven Sporting and tagged the company’s Instagram page in the post. The bombshell also mentioned that she just uploaded a haul video to her YouTube channel. She also shared that the clothing brand has an ongoing sale, adding a discount code for her followers to use.

The newest upload earned a lot of praise from her supporters. Many of them dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her she looked incredibly beautiful. Some others praised her sculpted figure. The post accrued more than 1,200 likes and 20 comments within just a few hours of being posted.

“Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?” one of her fans wrote, adding three astonished face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Açai bowls for the win. No doubt. You always look stunning,” commented another social media user.

“I love the color! It looks so cute, and you look amazing! Oh, I like what you’re eating. They are delicious!” a third follower added.