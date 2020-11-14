Lisa Rinna, 57, Raises Leg While Wearing Sky-High Red Bottoms In Hot New Snap

The busy businesswoman showed off her amazing legs in a new glam shot.

Lisa Rinna showed off her killer legs in a hot new pic posted to Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, wowed her 2.6 social media followers with a sultry snap ahead of the launch of her Rinna Beauty makeup line.

In the photo, Lisa appeared with her hair slicked back and gold hoops in her ears as she stared at the camera while sitting on a brown fur blanket.

The mom of two wore a black, push-up slip as she raised her leg high to show the bottoms of her expensive black Christian Louboutin heels. Lisa’s sky-high heels tied at the ankles and accentuated her insanely fit legs. The stylish star held a lipstick in her hand as she promoted the pre-orders for her line while showing off her own signature pout.

Lisa’s post created plenty of buzz among her followers. In the comments section, her pic was given a steady stream of heart and fire emoji as her fans zeroed in on her “legs for days.” Others called the star “iconic” and a “goddess.”

“Come on legs!” one fan wrote.

“Yr stepping it up Mama!” another added.

One fan pointed out that Lisa has no self-esteem issues at all and loves to promote herself and her products.

“No need to be shy,” one commenter joked.

Others wrote that the Bravo beauty seems to be aging in reverse.

“Getting better with each year. You defying all the odds!!!!!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Another fan rated Lisa’s legs an “11,” while others noted how she has been “killing” it recently with so many fashion shoots.

While Lisa is known for her cheeky Instagram dance videos, she has been devoting more space on her social media page to high fashion glam shots as she gets ready for her makeup launch. Hours before she shared her leggy pose, she posed fiercely in a black leather trench coat and an oversized hat, in an Instagram post seen here.

As for those killer legs that have everyone talking, Lisa’s viral dance videos certainly help keep her toned. She also shared her workout routine on her website several years ago, where she revealed that she goes to hour-long yoga classes most days.

“Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class,” she added. “I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”