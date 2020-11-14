Suki Waterhouse Stuns In Tiny White Panties & Skintight Crop Top

Suki looked fit and fab in a series of photos that she shared on Instagram.

On Friday the 13th, Suki Waterhouse gave her fans something to get excited about by sharing a series of stunning photos on her feed.

The set included five shots of the 28-year-old British model and actress. In one of them, she displayed a lot of skin in a pair of seriously skimpy bottoms. However, her midriff was the star of the show in her first photo. She rocked a two-tone crop top that was constructed out of two different types of fabric. The upper half of the sleeveless shirt was dark blue and ribbed, while the bottom was light gray jersey fabric. The piece had a snug fit that showcased Suki’s slender frame and perky chest.

Suki finished her outfit with dark blue boot-cut blue jeans. Her golden hair fell to her shoulders in natural waves. She stood in socked feet on a wooden staircase in front of a wall with chair rail molding. Natural light streamed in from an unseen window to illuminate areas of her face and body.

Her second photo was cropped close on her face. She wore a beige sweater layered underneath a flashy fuchsia shag coat with shiny black inner panels. The Detective Pikachu star accessorized her bold look with a pair of glasses with square transparent yellow frames and clear lenses. Her locks were wild, and her curtain bangs were spread out across her forehead and over her eyes. She tiled her head back and parted her plump lips in a seductive fashion.

Her third slide was a sensual shot of the model wearing the same crop top featured in her lead image, but she ditched her jeans. Instead, she wore a pair of delicate white panties. The undergarments boasted exquisite lace trim, high-cut legs, and a low scoop waist.

The underwear bared the left side of Suki’s pert derriere as she leaned back against the wall with her back arched. She raised her shapely thigh up by bending her knee, and she gently touched the lace on her panties with her fingertips. She directed her eyes downward in a coy manner to complete her alluring pose. The pic also captured the sculpted appearance of her washboard stomach.

Suki’s final two images were close-up shots of her face and her lustrous hair. The first showed her wearing a black collared jacket and ear jewelry that included a silver cuff and large hoop.

Suki occasionally shares style snapshots with her online audience. As reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a previous post that saw her sporting a pink two-piece swimsuit while posing on the rocky shore of the ocean during a trip to France.