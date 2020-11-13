Chanel West Coast Shows Off Major Cleavage As She Nearly Bursts Out Of Plunging Blue Top

Chanel West Coast gave her Instagram followers an eyeful this week, modeling a plunging blue top that barely contained her curves.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories to share the selfie, which showed her wearing a top that displayed plenty of cleavage. The shirt’s plunging neckline was held together with a series of three criss-crossed laces that looked stretched to capacity, giving the impressions that she was nearly bursting out of the shirt.

Standing in what appeared to be a home dressing room with brightly colored wigs hanging from the wall behind her and with her own wavy hair hanging over the front of her shoulder, Chanel shot a sultry look at the camera for the picture. Her outstretched arm, which appeared to be holding the camera that snapped the shot, showed off part of the large tattoo that had the words “Blessed” along with a collage of Los Angeles-centered images, including a palm tree and the logo for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While her hair appeared to be natural in the photo, fans have seen the rapper rocking a pink wig similar to the one seen on the wall behind her. Chanel wore a hair piece that was nearly identical for a star-studded Halloween party back in 2018, which she matched with a pink mini-skirt and revealing top.

Gabriel Olsen

The picture was tucked among a number of other racy snaps in her Instagram stories, which Chanel has been using to promote what looks to be the biggest project of her career — her 19-track debut album, America’s Sweetheart. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Chanel said the album will give her fans the most personal glimpse of her life to date.

“I’ve always been a more private person. And so, I haven’t talked about a lot of my life, I think, in my music,” she said.

After the revealing image of herself, the MTV star went on to share a series of clips from a recent podcast appearance where she discussed the album and a short video showing her mother dancing along to the beat of Chanel’s music during a visit to her recording studio.

The rapper’s social media followers are used to seeing some revealing images from her. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another cleavage-baring shot this week that showed her wearing a similar lace-up top, this time tied more tightly. The post earned some viral interest from her followers, racking up more than 65,000 likes and attracting scores of gushing comments.