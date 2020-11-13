Leigh-Anne Pinnock Leans On Perrie Edwards In Revealing Cut-Out Dress: ‘Name A More Iconic Duo’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, who are one-half of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of themselves on the group’s joint account. Their sixth studio album, Confetti, was released worldwide last week and was praised by music critics.

Pinnock stunned in a white dress that was cut-out on the left side and had one long sleeve. The item of clothing featured a turtle neck and a pattern all over. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the garment displayed her hip and midriff. The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker accessorized herself with gold bracelets and styled her dark hair in dreads.

Edwards wowed in a sparkly silver dress with wide straps that fell below her knees. The attire was relatively low-cut and showed off her decolletage area. The singer opted for long, sheer red gloves with ruffles and sported her straight blond locks down with a middle part.

In the image, Edwards was captured sitting down on a dark gray sofa. She rested one hand behind her while raising the other above her head. The BRIT Award winner gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercings eyes and her lips parted.

Pinnock appeared to be on her knees, leaning over Edwards’ legs. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a fierce expression and showcased a hint of her profile.

For the caption, they wrote, “name a more iconic duo,” with the sassy manicured nails emoji.

In the span of three hours, the post racked up more than 245,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with Little Mix’s 13.3 million followers.

“Suddenly I forgot how to breathe,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Jade and Jesy are the other iconic duo,” another person shared, mentioning the other half of Little Mix.

“I can’t.. THEY ARE PERFECT,” remarked a third fan.

“OMG YOUR BEAUTY IS UNREAL,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Wearing cut-out garments is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a black crop top that featured long sleeves from her ASOS Style Edit. Pinnock paired the look with pants of the same color and kept her nails short for the occasion. She accessorized herself with a necklace and a couple of rings while placing a white handbag on her left shoulder. Pinnock rocked her straight brunette hair down with a middle part for the two-photo upload.