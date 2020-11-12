Brooke Burke, 49, Straddles A Swing And Flaunts Her Incredible Body In A Sheer White Top & Snug Shorts

Brooke Burke seems to defy her age.

Brooke Burke seems to be enjoying the fall season quite a bit. In her latest Instagram share, the former Dancing with the Stars host straddled a swing and took a ride wearing an all-white ensemble that showed off her incredible body.

In the short video clip that was uploaded to the social media platform on Thursday, the 49-year-old sat on a large wooden swing that appeared to be attached to a tree above her. She started out by straddling the seat with each leg on both sides. She got her momentum going as she pushed off with her bare feet on the ground and began swinging from side to side. Brooke wore a sheer white top that was made from a lightweight fabric. It was sheer enough to see a glimpse of her slim midsection through it.

The shorts that she paired with the top were possibly made out of spandex as they seemed to hug her slender thighs snugly. The high waistline of the bottoms could also be seen underneath the blouse. Much of the shorts were covered up by the length of the shirt. Her long, slender legs were put on full display throughout the video.

Brooke was then stood up on the swing as she swung back and forth smiling the whole time. She looked like she was reverting back to her childhood as the song “It’s a Lovely Day Today” by Doris Day played in the background. Her long brown tresses were whipped about as she spun around in circles. Brooke’s accessories included a chain necklace, a few bracelets around one wrist, and chain anklets around both ankles.

It was a sunny day as the clip was being filmed. The sun’s bright rays filtered through her hair as she swung back and forth. There were a few trees in the background, as well as a row of tall, perfectly manicured bushes. A handful of fall leaves were also scattered on the ground giving just a hint of the autumn season.

Brooke’s Instagram followers seemed to be enamored by watching her in the video enjoying herself. They were quick to comment on how free and happy she appeared to be.

“You are so adorable showing your playful side! You look amazingly Happy!” one of her fans said.

“How is it you looked like that 20 years ago?” asked another fan.

“Beautiful lady,” remarked a third admirer.

The fitness guru is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique. Last month she shared a clip of herself in a sexy black bodysuit that caused a little heatwave among her fans. The plunging neckline almost caused a wardrobe malfunction, but Brooke managed to keep herself from being too exposed.