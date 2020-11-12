Lauren Dascalo Poses With Thighs Spread & Shows Off Booty In Black Thong Bikini While Posing With Model Pal

Lauren's companion also wore a black two-piece.

Lauren Dascalo set her 1 million followers’ Instagram feeds on fire by rocking a revealing swimsuit and posing with a similarly scantily clad fellow model for the post that she shared on Thursday, November 12.

Lauren’s upload didn’t just feature two gorgeous women — it also included a pair of pics that showed them from the front and the back. Both models opted to wear black bikinis for their photo op. In the first shot, they were on their knees. Lauren posed provocatively with her legs spread, showcasing the toned shape of her lean thighs. She placed her right hand on the thigh of her companion, Kourtney Kellar, as she slightly smirked at the camera.

Lauren’s teasing bikini top featured partially sheer triangle cups. Wide bands stretched across them to prevent her from exposing too much. Similar strips of fabric trimmed the cups and formed the shoulder straps.

Her bottoms were completely opaque with side ties that were pulled up so high that they almost reached her waist. The front, however, dropped down daringly low. The design allowed the fit model to flaunt her enviably toned washboard stomach. She kept her accessories understated, adding just a touch of bling by rocking small gold hoop earrings and stacked necklaces comprised of two dainty chains.

She wore her shiny blond locks pulled up in a topknot. Sleek tendrils of hair curved around her cheeks to frame her heart-shaped face. Meanwhile, Kourtney opted to wear her own platinum tresses down and styled in soft, flowy waves. Her bathing suit was a strapless two-piece with a bandeau top that boasted a lace-up detail in the center of the bust. It consisted of silver grommets and a long tie that trailed down her stomach. A similar accent decorated the front of her bottoms. It stretched wide over her lower abdomen to make the piece more risque.

The second image provided a rear view of the models’ bikinis, revealing that they both had thong backs. Lauren’s boasted a slightly skimpier design, while Kourtney’s featured contrasting white seam details.

The toned twosome gave fans a good look at their peachy posteriors while they gazed outside a window. Their flawless skin glistened as if they had been in the water. They both allowed their hair to spill down their backs, and they struck identical poses by reaching up to grab a handful of the tops of their wavy locks.

In the comments section, Lauren’s followers responded to her collaborative photo shoot with an avalanche of praise.

“Beautiful and sexy queens!!!” gushed one fan.

“OMG! You and your friend both are literally so bootyful,” a second admirer wrote.

“Speechless and enjoying the view you two have provided,” another comment read. “Thank you.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren’s fans were also highly appreciative of a solo video that she shared on Tuesday. She was shown taking a stroll in a white bikini on a chilly day.