Kylie Jenner Teases New Limited Edition Skincare Line In Sensual Instagram Post

The makeup mogul also took to Twitter to announce that her advent calendars were sold out.

Kylie Jenner teased her fans Wednesday by posting two promotional pictures of the campaign for her new Kylie Skin collection — which launched Thursday — on Instagram. The product line, inspired by roses, is vegan, cruelty free and suitable for celiacs, as it doesn’t contain gluten.

In the first image, she appeared sultry, posing in an all-pink setting with golden accents and soft lighting inside a bathtub filled with rose petals. The makeup mogul wore a revealing satin bustier in the same color, that matched the iconic packaging of her skincare brand. Kylie chose to leave the scar on her left leg unedited; she has spoken previously about how she practices self-love by showing her scar on several occasions, according to Refinery 29.

The second picture featured some of the items of the new line called “Rose Bath Collection” — including bubble bath and body scrub — placed in a rose gold container surrounded by flower petals. This limited edition included 100 advent calendars personally signed by the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Shortly after the new line of products launched, Kylie announced on Twitter that the calendars were sold out.

Over 3 million people liked the post and more than 12,000 left comments, including famous influencers like Amara Olevic and Desi Perkins.

“Can’t wait to fill my Parisian apartment with those delicious scents,” one fan tweeted.

“I JUST BOUGHT A KYLIE SKIN ADVENT CALENDAR SIGNED BY KYLIE JENNER!! My fingers have never moved so fast to type out my information” tweeted another user.

“I just ordered a skin care routine set from @kylieskin and I can’t wait! I’m so excited,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Just got the @kylieskin advent calendar. That’s my kind of advent calendar @KylieJenner!!!” another fan tweeted.

Famous “momager” and Kylie’s biggest fan, Kris Jenner, helped her daughter out by tweeting about the limited edition collection and urging fans to buy on her own account. She also expressed her pride using the hashtag “#proudmum.”

Kylie released her skincare brand last year after the international success of her makeup company, amid controversy. BuzzFeed reported that skincare enthusiasts expressed divided opinions on social media after the list of ingredients of the products were disclosed. Some voiced specific concerns over the hazelnut face scrub, assuring that hazelnut can damage the skin’s surface. Others showed excitement and dismissed the criticism. Despite the stir, the first of Kylie Skin stock got sold out within a week from the brand’s official launch.