Lyna Perez Flaunts Underboob & Tugs On Fuchsia Tie-Dyed String Bikini: ‘Thinking Of A Number’

Lyna Perez treated her 5.6 million Instagram followers to a sexy bikini photo of herself on Wednesday, and she asked them to figure out what number she had in mind.

In the shot, Lyna leaned against a unique outdoor tub which featured a freestanding faucet. Behind her was a glass door, reflecting her curvy form in it as well as several tropical trees.

She wore a unique tie-dyed fuchsia-and-white bikini top. The long-sleeved top tied in a looped bow across Lyna’s ample breasts, revealing plenty of cleavage and underboob. She paired it with matching solid fuchsia bikini bottoms which consisted of a strip of fabric with a matching strap threaded through the top and going over each hip, dipping low in the front. The tiny swatch of material barely covered her, and the entire swimwear look showcased Lyna’s shoulders, flat tummy, slender waist, and curvaceous hips.

Lyna leaned her weight on one arm, and she grasped the bottoms’ waistband, tugging it up to reveal a scorpion tattoo on her right hip. She smiled a toothy grin with her full, pink lips. Lyna had her long, highlighted brunette hair in a half-ponytail style with a center part. Shorter tendrils in the front framed her face, and the lengths fell over her shoulder and down her back from two small hair ties on either side of her head.

The model’s Instagram followers showed plenty of love for the post, with nearly 98,000 of them hitting the “like” button. At least 11,220 of them also took the time to leave a comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Great suit, babe. You look so sexy,” enthused one fan, who included red heart-eye emoji, hearts, and flames.

“Hey, Lyna. I’m thinking 76. I hope you are too. You look smoking hot as usual. Keep up the good work,” a second follower replied, including several roses and a blushing smiley.

“Wow! How do you keep looking hotter every single day? You are the sexiest woman on IG for sure. My favorite account,” wrote a third devotee who used a pink double heart to complete the thought.

“It’s the smile for me, Lyna. Just lovely,” a fourth Instagram user gushed, including a laughing crying smiley.

Lyna regularly updates her social media with photos of herself wearing sexy two-pieces and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she left very little to the imagination while modeling a tiny orange swimsuit.