Kylie Jenner Flaunts Underboob & Flashes Booty In Daring Dress As She Poses On Staircase

Kylie Jenner rocked a super tight-fitting dress and flashed a lot of flesh as she posed on a staircase for her latest social media update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet took to Instagram on Tuesday November 10 to share two snaps of the sultry moment with her legion of loyal followers.

The reality star wore a skintight mini dress that hugged every single one of her famous curves for the photoshoot. The background of the dress was a dark mustard yellow color, with a trippy green, black, and white pattern overlaid. The garment featured a provocatively low curved neckline, which showed off a good helping of cleavage and ensured Kylie’s ample assets were on display. A horizontal cutout underneath her chest meant that eagle eyed followers could glimpse a sliver of tantalizing underboob.

Kylie wore her long blond locks loose in a sleek, straight style that reached down to her chest, and accessorized with a delicate gold chain wrapped around her neck and a series of chunky gold rings which she wore on both hands. She sported eye-wateringly high heeled sandals, which featured a single transparent strap across the bottom of her feet, and chunky silver chains wrapped around one of her ankles.

In the first shot, the cosmetics maven sat on the shiny white staircase with her legs crossed, as she flashed a little of her iconic booty at the camera. She placed her right hand on her knee and crossed her left arm over her body. Kylie tilted her head to the right and pouted her lips to flash a sultry look at the photographer. The second image in the slideshow saw her tilt her chin up and hold her right arm out to the side, as she brought her other hand up close to her jawline.

Kylie’s post racked up more than 6.6 million likes in just eight hours. Thousands of her 200 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap.

“You’re gorgeous,” wrote one follower, who added a string of red heart emoji to their admiring words.

“I just want to say Kylie your so pretty!!!” commented another.

“Queen,” added a third fan, alongside a pink heart emoji.

Kylie’s latest uploads were not the first time she rocked the racy ensemble. As The Inquisitr covered, earlier on Tuesday, the social media superstar gave her fans a closer look at her dress and its risqué cutout in a selfie that ensured all eyes were focused on her voluptuous cleavage.

“Blondie,” she captioned the upload.

You can see the post here.