Tarsha Whitmore Gets Soaked & Flashes Deep Cleavage While Posing In The Sea

Tarsha Whitmore is enjoying some down-time at Whitehaven Beach, according to her latest Instagram post. The Aussie model has just updated her page with a steamy photo of herself posing in the sea, treating followers to a stunning view of the scenic coastline and of her killer curves.

The 20-year-old showed off her voluptuous figure in a plunging monokini that left little to the imagination, flashing her deep cleavage as well as plenty of sideboob in the racy number. The taupe swimsuit boasted an outrageous deep cut that exposed her toned flank. At the same time, its daring neckline fell far past her chest, teasing a glimpse of her chiseled midriff and washboard abs.

The one-piece had no trouble showing off Tasha’s curvy hip thanks to its incredible high cut that. The bombshell posed in mid-profile, giving fans a peek at her bodacious rear end. She was in water up to her hips, displaying her perky chest and taut midsection. Her back was arched, emphasizing the sinuous contour of her body.

Tarsha was standing with her legs spread, fanning out her fingers over her thigh as she stared into the distance. Her piercing gaze was covered by a pair of semi-transparent sunglasses, which appeared to sport leopard-print frames that complemented her swimwear.

The model didn’t hesitate to get soaked for the snap, rocking the wet hair look. Her damp tresses brushed over her shoulder, further drawing the eye to her abundant décolletage. Numerous water droplets clung to her supple skin, glistening in the sunlight. Tarsha’s glowing tan looked phenomenal against the backdrop of the turquoise sea. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

The monokini was from the brand, Myra Swim, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her photo.

The stunner took to her caption to express her joy for being back at Whitehaven, further conveying her enthusiasm with a star-struck emoji. The background captured a vast expanse of water bordered by a breathtaking hillscape. A large sailing vessel was visible in the distance and an aquarelle sky hung overhead.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of Tarsha’s fans, reeling in more than 9,650 likes in the first hour. Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Molly Smith, Lauren Wheatley, Verity Ling, Clara Famularo, and Maryam Leigh, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Insaneeeee,” wrote one person.

“Wow this is unreal,” chimed in another fan.

“Awww this reminds me of that time you said your ig took off when you posted pics at whitehaven beach/whitsundays – how far you’ve come since then! bit of a full circle moment,” penned a third follower, adding a clapping-hands and two-hearts emoji.

“Love this,” commented a fourth devotee.