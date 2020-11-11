Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Killer Physique For ‘Arm Day’

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her killer physique while training her arms.

The model chose an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN for the workout that consisted of a built-in sports bra top and joggers. The white top featured thick straps across the shoulders that transitioned into two thin double straps along the back. It extended halfway down her abdomen and teased a strip of toned tummy. The sleeveless style left Ashleigh’s sculpted arms on display as she targeted them with a series of exercises. On her lower half, the burgundy joggers rose to her belly button and were cinched at the waist with a white tie. They included large pockets along the upper legs and extended to her ankles. The fit was slightly loose through both legs.

Ashleigh completed the look with her long, blond tresses pulled back into a low ponytail. She let several strands hang loose around her face and neck.

The workout consisted of four different moves, each separated into an individual video clip. Ashleigh carried out the training session at her home gym and used a variety of equipment throughout the videos, including a small barbell, a set of dumbbells, and a cable machine.

Ashleigh began the routine with the overhead tricep extension variation. She kneeled in front of a cable machine with her back facing the machine. Using a rope attachment, she pulled up on the cable and extended her arms above her head, repeating the move several times. The second slide showed the bicep curl variation. Ashleigh stood with her feet spread apart and held the barbell at her hips. She then lifted it to her chest and pushed it up toward the ceiling in one smooth move.

The third exercise was the isolated curl. The fitness trainer positioned herself belly-down on an incline bench with a pair of dumbbells in each hand. She completed the circuit with a set of tricep pushdowns.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the moves and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She told her followers that she loves doing variations of basic bicep and tricep movements for a new challenge.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first eight hours of going live.

“Killer routine beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.