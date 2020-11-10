Charly Jordan Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini While Straddling A Balustrade

On Tuesday, November 10, social media star Charly Jordan uploaded a tantalizing video for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The video showed the 21-year-old posing outside on a windy day. She straddled a balustrade on what appears to be a balcony that overlooked a grassy area. Numerous houses and trees could also be seen in the background.

Charly flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of cheeky bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, flat midsection, and toned legs. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her ribcage. The model finished off the sexy look with a gold body chain, a matching necklace, numerous earrings, and a bracelet.

She also wore her long locks down in loose waves. In addition, she sported a pedicure with her nails painted a vampy color.

The clip began with Charly arching her back while she briefly put her hands on the balustrade before adjusting the straps of her bikini top. She touched her hair and tilted her chin up. She then leaned back and placed one of her hands behind her, seemingly to stabilize herself. The model raked her fingers through her hair and focused her gaze on the camera lens, as the videographer moved away from her. The video ended with Charly resting her hands in front of her.

The clip was paired with the song “Free” by 6LACK.

In the caption of the post, Charly encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio. She also credited hairstylist Kacey Welch with styling her long locks.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Charly’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“HOW ARE YOU SO PERFECT LIKE WHAT!!!” wrote one fan.

“Goddess on the real,” added a different devotee, along with both a fire and red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“charly u look gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Charly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.