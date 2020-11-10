Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Narrates Her First Audiobook

The narration could make the 8-year-old eligible to win a Grammy nomination.

Blue Ivy Carter, the 8-year-old daughter of world-famous singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, has made her debut as a narrator in Matthew A. Cherry’s audiobook Hair Love.

The filmmaker, who is also a writer, editor and producer, announced his stellar guest through an Instagram post that featured a sample audio clip of Blue speaking.

In the short narration, Beyoncé’s daughter could be heard reading the title of the book, the name of the director and stating her own participation.

“Dreamscape presents Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.”

The release of this audiobook follows the success of the homonymous seven-minute film, which won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film, and the publication of a picture book about the relationship between an African American father, Stephen, his daughter Zuri and her hair. According to The Daily Mail, the story has even inspired a TV show, Young Love, which is currently being developed by HBO Max.

Over 500 Instagram users, including actor Michael B. Jordan, commented on the clip that has been viewed over 43,000 times, cheering on Blue Ivy’s performance and praising Matthew for his work.

“Wooooowwww!! I thought winning the Oscar was a big deal. This is perfect,” a follower wrote.

“Did I read that right? Narrated by Blue Ivy??! You better flex Matthew!” another added.

Some even made a mention of Blue’s mother to praise the talents of the child.

“Awww man just listened to a sample [Beyoncé] your daughter sounds soooo beautiful.”

Her grandmother, Tina Lawson, also shared some kind words toward the little girl on her Instagram account, where she reposted a picture of a press article. The post can be seen here.

Despite her young age, this is not the first notorious achievement in Blue Ivy’s early career. Earlier this year, she won a BET Award for the song “Brown Skin Girl,” along with her mom, Saint Jhn and Whiz Kid, becoming the youngest person to receive the distinction. She also received an NAACP Image Award for the same song, which was featured on the album The Lion King: The Gift. This latest collaboration could also make her eligible for a Grammy nomination.

Besides the awards, Blue has consistently participated in her parents’ work, either by attending red carpet events or appearing in their music videos and songs. Blue starred in some of the videos of Lemonade and in the visual album of Black is King. She has also taken part in the vocals of Jay-Z’s songs “Glory” and “Blue’s Freestyle.”