Kylie Jenner Goes Braless In Leotard For New YouTube Vlog

A sneak peek behind her creative process.

Kylie Jenner truly is a multifaceted business woman.

Not only does she own a beauty emporium, aside from a dozen other enterprises, she always finds the time to post videos on her YouTube channel so that her fans can get to know her and see what her days look like. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a new behind-the-scenes video, which offered fans a glimpse of the creative process behind a new Kylie Cosmetics line.

The vlog followed Kylie for the whole day that she shot the video campaign for her new Leopard collection, from waking up in the morning and heading to the eye doctor, to rocking a series of sexy outfits on set. The video started with the 23-year-old going to the ophthalmologist because she was having trouble seeing from her right eye. For her appointment, she wore a casual look consisting of a white tank top and matching sweatpants, as well as the obligatory face mask.

While she was in the doctor’s office with some friends, she revealed she would have liked to be a makeup artist if she weren’t Kylie Jenner. After she got the appropriate diagnosis and treatment, she and her pals headed to the videoshoot set at Quixotes Studios, where they had their temperature checked before stepping in.

The makeup mogul then went on to try her first look on, rocking a skintight bodysuit that had see-through details and a pair of killer stilettos. Kylie sported some cateye makeup, courtesy of her friend and makeup artist Ariel, as well as a pixie-cut dark wig that really highlighted the resemblance with her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Doesn’t Kylie look so much like kris with the short wig on!?” one YouTube user even commented.

She struck a series of sultry poses under the guidance of the Morelli Brothers, who appeared to be directing the shoot via video call. The next look saw Kylie swap the short hair for super long, light brown tresses, and the turtle-neck bodysuit for a racy leotard that showed off major cleavage. This was perhaps the riskiest outfit of them all, and it left very little to the imagination. She also wore leopard-print heels and lots of gold accessories.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The third look of the shoot consisted of a full body catsuit that fit her curves like a glove. She wore her long hair up in a tight braid and posed barefoot while a projector cast some leopard print images all over the set. At the end of the day, the whole crew celebrated the success of the video shoot.

Kylie’s YouTube channel has an impressive 9.7 million subscribers. She had previously shared the result of the shoot with her followers on Instagram, as per The Inquisitr.