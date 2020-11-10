Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Rocks Sexy Lingerie Set With Semi-Sheer Panties

Hilde Osland wowed her audience of 3.7 million Instagram followers with the most recent update shared on her feed. The Norwegian model and social media influencer flaunted her bombshell body in a sizzling ensemble that did her nothing but favors.

The photo captured Hilde posed inside of a space with white walls and good lighting. The model stood in front of a black-and-white portrait on the wall at her back. She leaned to the side, tilting her head and gazing into the lens with a small smile. The model put both hands in front of her and propped one leg forward.

She smoldered in a black lingerie set from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination. The outfit consisted of a dominatrix-inspired bra with mid-size straps that stretched over her bronzed shoulders, leaving her slender arms on display. It had a plunging neckline that revealed an eyeful of cleavage. Over each cup, there was an additional strap with metal fasteners that drew further attention to her ample bust. The bra also featured a thick logo band with black embroidery.

Hilde teamed the bra with a garter belt which boasted a matching logo band around her trim midsection. There was another piece of fabric directly below that attached to the band, leaving only a tease of her taut tummy in view. The panties were constructed of a semi-sheer material which hinted at Hilde’s skin underneath. Meanwhile, the high cut allowed Hilde to showcase her shapely thighs. Two thick straps fell from the middle of the belt to her upper leg, and she added a pair of semi-sheer garters around her thighs to complete her outfit.

Hilde also rocked a pair of dangling earrings which provided just the right amount of bling. She styled her long, blond locks with a center part and added loose waves throughout her mane. Hilde’s hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, the blond bombshell wrote that there was a new drop from the popular underwear retailer. Since the update went live, it’s earned rave reviews with over 9,400 likes and 180-plus comments.

“Love this set. You look amazing,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their message.

“Speechless, not enough adjectives to describe you,” a second social media user wrote.

“Wonderful a sexy work of art,” another user added.

“My god you look amazing!! That’s definitely putting sexy back,” a fourth person chimed in.