MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Cleavage & Curves In A Tiny Pink Dress For Latest Steam Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda put her hourglass figure on display in a spicy two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was photographed rocking a tight-fitting dress that showcased her assets and curves.

The Bellator competitor has been in fight camp for her upcoming match, but in these snaps she showed off her gentler side. Loureda was shot in the foyer of a home with white walls, glass doors, and a mirror visible in the background. She tagged the location as Miami, Florida.

The 22-year-old had her brown hair with blond highlights in adorable high pigtails that cascaded over her shoulders. Loureda sported a formfitting pink dress from the clothing line Meshki that embellished her athletic figure. There was a short zipper in the front that was unzipped which helped accentuate her cleavage. The piece had short sleeves and a short skirt bottom that flaunted her toned legs. The taekwondo expert wore open-toe high heels that were black and white, and accessorized with hoop earrings and a purse with a chain strap.

In the first slide, Loureda was photographed for a full-body shot. She kept her left leg straight while placing her right foot forward. The MMA fighter placed her left hand on her hip and her right on the purse as she jutted her hip out to highlight her hourglass figure. She stared into the camera with a come-hither look across her face.

Loureda stood in the same spot for the second snap while striking a similar pose, but this time there was a giant smile across her beautiful face. Her complexion and pink outfit stood out against the white backdrop as fans caught an eyeful of her assets and sculpted legs.

For the caption, the flyweight joked that she was incognito and added a winking emoticon. She tagged her stylist in the pics along with the retail company before uploading the post on Sunday.

Many of the Floridian’s 555,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy set, and more than 51,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 21 hours. Loureda received over 460 comments in that time. UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with two heart-eye emoji, and the replies were peppered with those and hearts.

“I’m in love dawg I gotta get help,” one admirer commented.

“That smile tho,” a follower replied.

“Gorgeous,” a fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Those shins tho,” an Instagram user added.

